BATON ROUGE- Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Lamar Davis as the Superintendent of Louisiana State Police.
Davis' appointment was announced by email Friday to all of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) employees.
Doug Cain was named the Chief of Staff.
Friday marked Kevin Reeves last day at sate police. His retirement comes on the heels of a number of controversies.
In an email to staff, Davis said, "Today, starts a new era within the Department of Public Safety."
Davis has been with DPS for 25 years. He said, "I have learned that change is often difficult. But, sometimes it is the only way to move forward."