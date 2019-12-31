STANLEY, La. - A controversy is stirring over a land deal in DeSoto Parish.
Deborah Wilkinson of Stanley, wanted to sell an undivided tract of inherited land, listed as 21 acres—but in reality more like 18.
That 18-acre tract of land, plus mineral rights, sold for $21,000; but that’s where things get dicey.
The tract of land in question is also known as section 14; Wilkinson had lost her husband and wanted to sell off some of the land she inherited from her parents.
However, she also owned another 23-acres she did not want to sell; land upon which sits her residence.
DeSoto Parish District Attorney Gary Evans agreed to buy the land. And Wilkinson alleges he told her he would prepare the deed.
“He indicated he would provide her with a copy of the deed once it was filed and everything,” said Nicholas Gasper, Wilkinson's attorney, “but she never saw one.”
When an expected gas and oil royalty lease check didn’t show, Wilkinson called the company; learning she was no longer the property owner—Evans was.
“She looked at the deed and realized not only had she sold him that 21-acre interest,” explained Gasper, “she had actually sold everything she had inherited from her mom. That includes the full ownership of 23-acres of land, that also includes where her house sits.”
Some texts from Wilkinson to Evans illustrates her distress:
“Gary what has happened? I didn’t sell you any of my land in Section 18, because I own at least 30-acres. I only sold you the land in the section with the Pierce Estate, which was 21-acres. You paid me $21,000 for the section that belonged to my grandparents. I did not sell you anything in Section 18. What is going on!!!???!!??!!??”
A few days later Evans responded, also by text”
“No, the deal was all the many parcels that you inherited in succession. There were several large tracts, some with poor legal descriptions and unknown, undivided interests with many other outside co-owners. That was the only way I would even consider buying.”
“I mean,” said Gasper, “there is no way she would have sold all of this property for $21,000; no way she would have sold the land where her home sits.”
So now, Gasper represents Wilkinson in a lawsuit against the district attorney; claiming Evans purchased all the property for well below fair market value.
“Under federal law,” said Gasper, “there is a remedy called lesion beyond moiety. That means if you’ve sold your immovable property for less than half the fair market value, then you are entitled to bring a lesion suit and seek rescission of that deed; so we’ve claimed lesion.”
Gasper and his clients are also claiming there was an error with Evans as to what was being sold.
“We also alleged fraud in the suit,” explained Gasper, “my client trusted Mr. Evans. He’s an attorney; he’s the district attorney for the parish; and she trusted that he was going to do what she believed he was going to do. She was in a difficult financial situation, but not difficult that she was going to sell everything—and especially not sell it for $21,000.”
Louisiana law also requires the contract for sale be signed in the presence of two witnesses—but only Evans and Wilkinson were present at signing time.
The two witnesses who are listed work in Evans’ office, and did not sign in Wilkinson’s presence.
When Evans was initially contacted by KTBS-3 News for comment on this story, he said he had not yet seen the lawsuit; but even if he had, Evans said: “If it’s pending litigation I can’t comment.”
One other note, Gasper admits his client did not read the deed Evans asked her to sign, never believing there would be a problem.
“Lesson learned,” Said Gasper.