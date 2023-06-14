SHREVEPORT, La. - In 2021, a bond passed for more than $70 million towards Shreveport public safety. The bond included a new police headquarters, new fire stations and equipment.
Recently, a big donation in the form of land was given by the North Shreveport Business Association to help provide headway on the police substations.
There will be three substations in north, south, and west Shreveport with $1.5 million budgeted for each.
The donated land will be used for the north substation at 1500 North Market Street.
The west location will be on Monkhouse Drive and the south location has yet to be determined.
Police are expanding with substations to help put police out in more areas and decrease response times.
"It'll be decentralizing some of our police folks and it will be placing a number of marked vehicles out there for greater visibility,” said Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport Mayor.
Some people are saying this is just the start.
"I think it will help a little, but the youngsters out here in these streets. I think we probably need more than that,” said Williams.
There is currently no word on when construction will start.