SHREVEPORT, La -- Slumlords are on notice. There's going to be a crackdown to improve living conditions that includes fees and fines. That's if the city council passes an ordinance to create a rental dwelling unit registration program.
The plan requires landlords to pay to register each and every rental unit -- apartments or homes -- with the Metropolitan Planning Commission every year.
MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke says that's to identify problems, help code enforcement efforts, and improve quality of life for tenants.
"These people that are suffering are our citizens and we have an obligation to make sure that our citizens have a place to go to get assistance with the deplorable conditions," Clarke says.
The ordinance would mandate standards for a dozen areas, including: working smoke detectors; proper plumbing, sewer and electricity; proper heat and air; and maintaining a sound structure.
Registration fees would be $35 per unit initially, and $30 to renew. There would be a $70 fine for failing to register.
Violations would carry fines of $75, plus a $100 fee for re-inspection to ensure compliance.
Bob Brown, who rents out multiple homes, says the ordinance could wind up hurting some of the people it aims to help.
He says landlords might say of the costs, "If I've got to do all of this, I'm going to charge more. It's out of your (the renter's) range. And I'm going to find somebody else. And then you've created a hole where none existed."
Brown adds that the ordinance punishes people who are investing in less affluent areas of the city.
"I know somebody who owns 400 houses. Now, that's a lot of money they get in. But at the same time, (the ordinance is) an additional recurring fee -- a mandated fee. The Supreme Court's already said a mandated fee is a tax by legal definition. How does the city council have that authority to mandate a tax?" Brown said.
Clarke says the fees and fines should not be the focus.
"Our ultimate goal is to be that buffer, that liaison between tenants and landlords to collaborate with them to ensure that these things get addressed," Clarke said.
Enforcement will depend mostly on complaints from tenants. The MPC will maintain a database. Clarke hopes the ordinance is passed next month so that it's in effect by the new year.