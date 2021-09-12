SHREVEPORT, La.- Starting Monday, there will be lane closures on the eastbound side of the Texas Street Bridge. The closure is expected to last an estimated four weeks.
The installation of programmable LED lights on the Long-Allen Bridge, known as the Texas Street Bridge in Shreveport-Bossier City started on Sept. 1.
The entire project is anticipated to take four-months to complete. The project was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski who have donated $1 million to purchase the lights. Feazel Electrical Contracting has been selected to install the energy efficient and low maintenance lights.
Shawn Wilson, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and David North, District Engineer started the process in 2019 of repairing and painting the Texas Street Bridge ahead of the light installation. The Red River Waterway Commission and Louisiana Public Service Commission committed funding for the installation of the LED lights and the purchase of LED road lighting.
Other project donors are the Downtown Development Authority, Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Will Atkins who are supporting the programming and maintenance.