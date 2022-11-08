BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. 

LANE TUGGLE PROMOTION 1.JPG

Tuggle is a supervisor with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer program. 

The promotion ceremony took place in the Sheriff’s conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

LANE TUGGLE PROMOTION 2.JPG
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments