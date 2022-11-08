BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff's Deputy Lane Tuggle was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant by Sheriff Julian Whittington.
Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. He served as a Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.
Tuggle is a supervisor with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer program.
The promotion ceremony took place in the Sheriff’s conference room at the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday morning.