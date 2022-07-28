Bossier City,La.--On Thursday local organizations and businesses teamed up to fill shopping carts with school supplies. Kids filled baskets at the Walmart on Airline in Bossier City.
The school supplies will go into backpacks for 1000 students. Belle's Auto Titles, Yellow Checker Cab, Winnfield Funeral Home, Moms on a Mission, and Shreveport Volunteer Network all teamed up to make the event possible.
"We are bringing hope, right now it is hard on parents, school is starting we figured we would all come together and help," said Shreveport Volunteer Network President Keith Bryant.
The actual backpack giveaway will take place at Winnfield Funeral Home on Sunday morning starting at 10:30 a.m., if you would like to donate to the cause click here.