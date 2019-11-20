SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities announced Wednesday the seizure of illegal drugs with a street value of over $1 million.
Agents with the Department of Homeland Security, state police and the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant Monday on Kayla Street.
In a news release, authorities said K-9 Migo found a shipment of drugs that were carefully packed to avoid detection and stored in a large shipping container.
Agents seized THC vaping cartridges, codeine syrup, 50 pounds of high grade marijuana, pre-rolled marijuana blunts, over 24 pounds of THC wax, THC edible gummy candies and GLO extract THC oil.
Police said they expect to make a number of arrests from the drug seizure.