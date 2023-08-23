MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is urging people who live on Phil Davis Road to evacuate because of a large fire in the area.
The affected area is between Radio Station Road to Blunt Mill Road.
"This fire keep jumping the fire line so a decision was made to go ahead push this out out of extreme caution. We do not intend to panic anyone, but if you live in the area go ahead and grab what you need and evacuate at this time," PIO Mark Pierce said in a Facebook post.
Fire and deputies are on scene.