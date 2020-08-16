SHREVEPORT, La - Over half a dozen Shreveport police units are on the scene of a shooting on Interstate 20, according to Caddo 911 records.
The units are joined by multiple medical emergency units from the Shreveport Fire Department.
Details are very limited. We reached out to the Shreveport Police Department who said the incident began just before 10 p.m.
So far we don't know if there are an injuries or if a suspect is in custody.
We'll continue to follow this breaking news as more information becomes available.
