SHREVEPORT, La. -- A large quantity of assorted drugs, guns and cash were seized Saturday with the arrest of a Shreveport man through an investigation conducted by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force, Sheriff Steve Prator and Chief Ben Raymond announced Thursday in a joint news release.
William Brooks, 58, was arrested after a search of his apartment in the 6100 block of West Bert Kouns. At the time the search, Brooks, his wife and their four children under the age of 15 were at the apartment.
Agents located the following
- 116 grams of meth tablets
- 226 grams of powder cocaine
- 96 grams of crack cocaine
- 84 grams of methamphetamine
- digital scales, packaging material, ledger
- $639 cash
They also located a safe, and after getting a warrant to search it agents found:
- $25,826 cash
- .45-caliber Astra handgun
- .380-caliber Bryco handgun stolen out of Juneau, Alaska
The investigation continued from there and Brooks was tied to multiple storage units at Iron Guard Storage. Seven storage units were searched and agents found the following:
- 56 grams of methamphetamine tablets
- 13 grams of powder cocaine
- 8 hydrocodone tablets
- 46 grams of marijuana
- 53 grams of methamphetamine
- 21 grams of crack cocaine
- packaging material and digital scales
- 9mm Taurus handgun
- 6.5 Grendel Rifle stolen out of Bossier City
Brooks was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a minor, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm with CDS.