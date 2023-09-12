SHREVEPORT, La. -- Larry P’s Boiling Pot, a longtime favorite Shreveport food truck, is celebrated the grand opening of it’s new permanent location Tuesday.
Owner Larry Prestenbach couldn’t be more excited.
“We’ve been a food truck for about six years now, so this is our first go at a brick and mortar,” he said. “We’re just an old-school New Orleans po-boy shop. We got all the good stuff: shrimp po-boys, roast beef po-boys, catfish po-boys. We have all our same food truck staples: boiled shrimp, crab legs, crawfish mac and cheese. We’re really looking forward to having everybody out for crawfish season.”
The business is located at 1173 Louisiana Ave. in Shreveport. They’re open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with additional dinner hours, 4-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.