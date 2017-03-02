LAS VEGAS (KSNV News3LV) — A truck driver loses control, sending thousands of beer bottles crashing onto Interstate 15. The Nevada Highway Patrol dash camera video is wild. It happened at the Washington exit.
Moments before the encounter, a Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper had pulled over a driver for speeding. "You guys have anything to drink tonight?" Trooper Travis Smaka asked the driver.
The driver can be heard telling Smaka he has not been drinking. "Just as I ask the question, I hear the sound that always gets the hairs on my neck standing up, of brakes locking up," explained Smaka.
Wild dash cam! A big rig driver loses control, sending beer bottles & cans across I-15. Moments later, a beer truck, barreling down the road, loses its load. Trooper Smaka and the driver are pelted with beer bottles and cans. "Well, over 1,000 pounds of beer shattering and a tidal wave of beer coming at me," noted Smaka.
Smaka and the driver dodge the load. Luckily, they didn't have to dodge the truck itself. "When you watch the video, it is a little amusing but at the same time, sends a serious reminder of what happens on the freeway when people do cut in front of semis," said Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
Troopers are on a mission to protect you from making the same dangerous mistake when you drive. They are riding shotgun in big rigs this week. They are on the lookout for drivers behaving badly.
"Tailgating, unsafe lane changes," explained Buratczuk. An 18-wheeler is about 80,000 pounds rolling down the road. "They're so heavy. They're so large. They take so long to stop," said Buratczuk.
Troopers will be on the lookout and handing out tickets to avoid another big party foul on the highway.
"That was one of the funny things I was thinking about afterwards. I just picked up my uniform at the dry cleaners and then I was soaked head to toe in beer!" said Smaka.
It turns out the driver pulled over in the dash cam video wasn't drunk.
He was going to get a speeding ticket but Smaka let him go after his car was pelted with beer bottles and cans.