Qualifying ended Friday for candidates vying for assorted political offices in northwest Louisiana.
Only a very few did not draw challengers.
Here's who will be on the March 26 ballot:
CADDO-DESOTO-RED RIVER
2ND Circuit Court of Appeal, Third District
Craig Marcotte, Shreveport; Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, Shreveport.
BOSSIER-WEBSTER
26th Judicial District Judge Division D
Doug Stinson, Benton; Allie Aiello Stahl, Bossier City
BIENVILLE PARISH
Bryceland
Mayor: Aundria Sue Loe
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanya Mayeux, Angela Merritt
Lucky
Police Chief: Chase Walsworth
DESOTO PARISH
Mansfield
Mayor: Joseph Hall Jr., Thomas Jones, John Mayweather Sr.
Alderman District A - Mary Jones Green
Alderman District B - Robert L. Pea, Christopher Washington Thomas
Alderman District C - Victoria (Vicky) Woodley Jackson, Nettie S. Whitaker
Alderman District D - Jimmy Davis Jones, Antonio Washington
Alderman District E - Kervin Campbell, Rita Jones Myles
Stonewall
Mayor: Randal S. Rodgers, Ken Kaffka
Stonewall council members (5 to be elected): Donald A. Crosslin Jr., Robert "Rob" S. Baker Jr.; Margaret Dickerson, Brandon Garsee, Eric Lee Runge
Longstreet
Mayor: Connie Jackson, Wanda Sue Lewis Fields
Council members (3 to be elected): Queenie V. Rogers
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
School Board
District 5: Lela Harvey
Natchez
Mayor: Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery, John Thomas Groce
Police chief: Michael Gillie Jr.
Aldermen (3 to be elected): Amos R. Bradley, Shelia Johnson, Monique Hamilton Sarpy, Jennifer Slate Berryman, Jaquana Grayson, McKindley Hoover Sr.