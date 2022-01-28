vote

Qualifying ended Friday for candidates vying for assorted political offices in northwest Louisiana. 

Only a very few did not draw challengers. 

Here's who will be on the March 26 ballot:

CADDO-DESOTO-RED RIVER

2ND Circuit Court of Appeal, Third District

Craig Marcotte, Shreveport; Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett, Shreveport.

BOSSIER-WEBSTER

26th Judicial District Judge Division D

Doug Stinson, Benton; Allie Aiello Stahl, Bossier City

BIENVILLE PARISH

Bryceland

Mayor: Aundria Sue Loe

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Tanya Mayeux, Angela Merritt

Lucky

Police Chief: Chase Walsworth

DESOTO PARISH

Mansfield

Mayor: Joseph Hall Jr., Thomas Jones, John Mayweather Sr.

Alderman District A - Mary Jones Green

Alderman District B - Robert L. Pea, Christopher Washington Thomas

Alderman District C - Victoria (Vicky) Woodley Jackson, Nettie S. Whitaker

Alderman District D - Jimmy Davis Jones, Antonio Washington

Alderman District E - Kervin Campbell, Rita Jones Myles

Stonewall

Mayor: Randal S. Rodgers, Ken Kaffka

Stonewall council members (5 to be elected): Donald A. Crosslin Jr., Robert "Rob" S. Baker Jr.; Margaret Dickerson, Brandon Garsee, Eric Lee Runge

Longstreet

Mayor: Connie Jackson, Wanda Sue Lewis Fields

Council members (3 to be elected): Queenie V. Rogers

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

School Board 

District 5: Lela Harvey

Natchez

Mayor: Patsy Ward Hoover, Rosia Lee Humphery, John Thomas Groce

Police chief: Michael Gillie Jr.

Aldermen (3 to be elected): Amos R. Bradley, Shelia Johnson, Monique Hamilton Sarpy, Jennifer Slate Berryman, Jaquana Grayson, McKindley Hoover Sr.

