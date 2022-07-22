Today is the last day for candidates to sign up for the Nov. 8 election.
The deadline is 4:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:
MORE THAN ONE PARISH:
U.S. Senate: Beryl A. Billiot, Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Bradley McMorris, Aaron C. Sigler
U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: Mike Johnson, Bossier City
Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman
Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett
CADDO PARISH:
First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.
Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin G. "E." Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux, Julius Romano, Adrian Perkins
Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery, Tabatha "Tab" Taylor
Shreveport Council District B: Gary Brooks, Mavice Hughes Thigpen
Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro, Rebecca Thomas
Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations, Alan Jackson, Alvin Ray Oliver
Shreveport Council District F: James Edward Green
Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson, Antonio Washington
Caddo Parish Commission member District 6: Steffon D. Jones
School Board District 1: Steve Umling, Kisha Gayle Newsom
School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green
School Board District 3: Terence Vinson
School Board District 4: “Don” Little
School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart
School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel
School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon, Barbara Smith-Iverson, Linda Rasberry Smith
School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe
School Board District 9: Barry Rachal
School Board District 10: Katie McLain, Jon Shaffer Glover, Rodney Jiles
School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates
School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell, Joy Sims, Carter L. Bedford, Sheila Crosby Winberly, Barbara Johnson Simpson
Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos
Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen, Melvin "Gene" Presley
Blanchard aldermen (5 to be elected): John Fuller, Judy Presley, Jimmy Whittington, Jeff Guin, Patsy A. Lee
Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan
Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson
Vivian alderman: At-large - Angela Marie Channell, Robert T. Green Jr.; Ward 1 - James Martin, Glenn O. Miles; Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 3 - Samuel Hodge; Ward 4: Raymond Williams
Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney
Belcher police chief: Major Fant
Belcher village aldermen (3 to be elected): Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum, Catherine Spivey Crain, Peter Scurlock
Gillam mayor: David P. Griffin, Adam L. Oliver
Gilliam police chief: Bobby J. Smith
Gilliam village aldermen (3 to be elected): Susan Luccous, James A. Bickmore, Amy Malone, Marjorie Lynn Esque
Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon, Cynthia Clark, Chester Coffman, William Moore
Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell
Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson
BOSSIER PARISH
School Board District 1: Billie Jo Brotherton
School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus
School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith
School Board District 4: Duane Deen
School Board District 5: Adam Bass
School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard
School Board District 7: Craton Cochran
School Board District 8: Kenneth Wiggins
School Board District 9: Eric Newman
School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby
School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer
School Board District 12: Erick Falting, Zandra Ashley
Constable in Justice of the Peace District 5: Peter "Andy" Modica
DESOTO PARISH
School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn
School Board District 2: Neil Henderson
School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard
School Board District 4: Donald B. "Donnie" Dufour, Xavier Foster, Robert Mitchell
School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas
School Board District 6: Coday Johnston, Brian LaFleur
School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan, Sonja Smith Polley
School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross
School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.
School Board District 10: Bobby Boyd
School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather, Johnny R. Jones
Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson
Grand Cane aldermen (3 to be elected): K.E. "Ed" Campbell, Clayton Davis, Rhonda Meek
Keachi mayor: Travis Whitfield
Keachi town councilmen (5 to be elected): Jeanette Pons Avila, William Chad Burford, Patty Russell, Michael Gresham
WEBSTER PARISH
School Board District 1: Margaret Edens
School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas, Terrell Mendenhall
School Board District 3: Charles Strong
School Board District 4: Jeri "JJ" O'Neal
School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes
School Board District 6: Fred Evans
School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart
School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon
School Board District 11: Jerry Lott
School Board District 12: Susan Addington
Minden mayor: Nick Cox
Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.
Minden City Council: District A – Darrell Morris, Carlton “Buddy” Myles; District B – Damien Kemp, Joey Frye; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy; District D - Habacu Morales, Michael Roy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass, Michael Fluhr
Springhill mayor: Ronnie Hearnsberger, Ray Huddleston, Courtney Allen
Springhill police chief: Will Lynd
Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier; District 3 – Stacey Willard; District 4 - Alex Edwards, Mike Whitlock; District 5 – Brandy White, Derek Melancon
Cotton Valley police chief: Donald Dillard Jr., Sante Douglas Jr.
Dixie Inn mayor: Kay Hallmark-Stratton
Doyline mayor: Gary T. Carter
Doyline police chief: Robert Hayden Jr.
Doyline aldermen (3 to be elected): Steven Bridwell
Heflin police chief: Paul B. Migues
BIENVILLE PARISH
Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican, LaShondra Elaine Russell, Bonnie Stephenson
Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato, Ciera Murphy
Arcadia Town Council: District 1 - Lydia "Lottie" Harris, Jerry L. Abney; District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 4 - Edwin Mason, Patsy Roberson; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams, Vickery "Vicki" Caskey
Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining
Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson
Ringgold Town Council: District 1 - Kenya Iverson; District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums; District 4 - Keith C. Johnson; District 5 - Alan D. Clayborn
Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett
Castor village aldermen (3 to be elected): Darryl Clark, Shaunte Williams
Gibsland mayor: Ray Ivory Sr., Jeannie Y. Richardson
Gibsland police chief: Gregory Pickens
Gibsland town aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson, Gary Durham
Mount Lebanon mayor: Aaron Clark
Mount Lebanon town aldermen (5 to be elected): Michael "Mike" King, Anna M. Lathan, Kimberly Rigdon, Philip L. Towns, Eric Rigdon
Bienville village aldermen (3 to be elected): James "Jamie" Smith Jr.
Bryceland village alderman (1 to be elected): Susan Renee Loe
Saline village aldermen (2 to be elected): Marvin "Buddy Parker, Jimmie R. Rogers
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton, Thomas "Jake" Tabor
Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith
Haynesville town council member: District 1 - Janell Maddox Brown, Mae "Kitty" Williams; District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield; District 3 - Betty Richardson; District 4 - Dewatha Malone; District 5 - Stacy Rogers, Matt Faulkner
Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders, Linda Ferrell Mozeke
Homer marshal: Roger Smith, Van McDaniel
Homer Town Selectman: District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 4 - Verletha "Lisa" Adams; District 5 - Sammy Kirk
Athens mayor: Ann Brown
Athens village aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener, Brenda S. English
Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue
Junction City police chief: Brian Hux
Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp, Melvin Smith, Toby Wilson
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Campti mayor: Katrina Y. Evans, Deborah "Dody" Reliford, "Dori" Telsee, LaRon Winslow, Lionel Telsee
Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall, Rickey Armstead
Campti town council (5 to be elected): Mary Donaway Collins, Francis "Frank" Gill, Bence Nicholas
Provencal mayor: Daniel Gongre
Provencal police chief: Michael May
Provencal aldermen (3 to be elected): "Joe" Givens, Ricky D. Coe, Kris Hall, Dustin Adcock
Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan, Gordon O'Con, James Walker, Pamela Jennings
Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne O'Con II, Terri Matthews
Robeline village aldermen (3 to be elected): Gilda Jenkins, Ann Moran, Mike Solice Sr., Rodney French, Lovace Henry Sowell, Bubba Ivy, Tracy Jordan
Goldonna mayor: Gayle Cloud
Gibsland village aldermen (3 to be elected): Reed Franklin, Deveon Brister, Norvel Garner
Ashland mayor: Terry Chesser
Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams, Ann Anderson, Nathan Cherry
RED RIVER PARISH
Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott
Hall Summit aldermen (3 to be elected): Jason Briggs, Willie Jiles Jr., Barbara Moore Perrin, Kathleen "Kathy" Quick
Martin mayor: Marcie Davis, Mary Ann Longino
SABINE PARISH
11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry
Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier
Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers, James M. Hubbard, Allen Rivers, Darlene Frazier, Carolyn Cutright, Martha Rivers Henderson, Sandra Love Newton, Randy L. Sepulvado
Noble mayor: Gerri Anderson, Beverly Aaron Rivers
Noble village aldermen (3 to be elected): Claire Marie Lopez