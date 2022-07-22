SOS become a candidate home page

Today is the last day for candidates to sign up for the Nov. 8 election. 

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. 

Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:

MORE THAN ONE PARISH:

U.S. Senate: Beryl A. Billiot, Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Bradley McMorris, Aaron C. Sigler

U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: Mike Johnson, Bossier City

Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman

Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett

CADDO PARISH:

First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.

Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin G. "E." Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux, Julius Romano, Adrian Perkins

Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery, Tabatha "Tab" Taylor

Shreveport Council District B: Gary Brooks, Mavice Hughes Thigpen

Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro, Rebecca Thomas

Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations, Alan Jackson, Alvin Ray Oliver

Shreveport Council District F: James Edward Green

Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson, Antonio Washington

Caddo Parish Commission member District 6: Steffon D. Jones

School Board District 1: Steve Umling, Kisha Gayle Newsom

School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green

School Board District 3: Terence Vinson

School Board District 4: “Don” Little

School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart

School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel

School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon, Barbara Smith-Iverson, Linda Rasberry Smith

School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe

School Board District 9: Barry Rachal

School Board District 10: Katie McLain, Jon Shaffer Glover, Rodney Jiles

School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates

School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell, Joy Sims, Carter L. Bedford, Sheila Crosby Winberly, Barbara Johnson Simpson

Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos

Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen, Melvin "Gene" Presley

Blanchard aldermen (5 to be elected): John Fuller, Judy Presley, Jimmy Whittington, Jeff Guin, Patsy A. Lee

Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan

Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson

Vivian alderman: At-large - Angela Marie Channell, Robert T. Green Jr.; Ward 1 - James Martin, Glenn O. Miles; Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 3 - Samuel  Hodge; Ward 4: Raymond Williams

Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney

Belcher police chief: Major Fant

Belcher village aldermen (3 to be elected): Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum, Catherine Spivey Crain, Peter Scurlock

Gillam mayor: David P. Griffin, Adam L. Oliver

Gilliam police chief: Bobby J. Smith

Gilliam village aldermen (3 to be elected): Susan Luccous, James A. Bickmore, Amy Malone, Marjorie Lynn Esque

Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon, Cynthia Clark, Chester Coffman, William Moore

Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell

Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson

BOSSIER PARISH

School Board District 1: Billie Jo Brotherton

School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus

School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith

School Board District 4: Duane Deen

School Board District 5: Adam Bass

School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard

School Board District 7: Craton Cochran

School Board District 8: Kenneth Wiggins

School Board District 9: Eric Newman

School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby

School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer

School Board District 12: Erick Falting, Zandra Ashley

Constable in Justice of the Peace District 5: Peter "Andy" Modica

DESOTO PARISH

School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn

School Board District 2: Neil Henderson

School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard

School Board District 4: Donald B. "Donnie" Dufour, Xavier Foster, Robert Mitchell

School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas

School Board District 6: Coday Johnston, Brian LaFleur

School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan, Sonja Smith Polley

School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross

School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.

School Board District 10: Bobby Boyd

School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather, Johnny R. Jones

Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson

Grand Cane aldermen (3 to be elected): K.E. "Ed" Campbell, Clayton Davis, Rhonda Meek

Keachi  mayor: Travis Whitfield

Keachi town councilmen (5 to be elected): Jeanette Pons Avila, William Chad Burford, Patty Russell, Michael Gresham

WEBSTER PARISH

School Board District 1: Margaret Edens

School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas, Terrell Mendenhall

School Board District 3: Charles Strong

School Board District 4: Jeri "JJ" O'Neal

School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes

School Board District 6: Fred Evans

School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart

School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon

School Board District 11: Jerry Lott

School Board District 12: Susan Addington

Minden mayor: Nick Cox

Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.

Minden City Council: District A – Darrell Morris, Carlton “Buddy” Myles; District B – Damien Kemp, Joey Frye; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy; District D - Habacu Morales, Michael Roy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass, Michael Fluhr

Springhill mayor: Ronnie Hearnsberger, Ray Huddleston, Courtney Allen

Springhill police chief: Will Lynd

Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier; District 3 – Stacey Willard; District 4 - Alex Edwards, Mike Whitlock; District 5 – Brandy White, Derek Melancon

Cotton Valley police chief: Donald Dillard Jr., Sante Douglas Jr.

Dixie Inn mayor: Kay Hallmark-Stratton

Doyline mayor: Gary T. Carter

Doyline police chief: Robert Hayden Jr.

Doyline aldermen (3 to be elected): Steven Bridwell

Heflin police chief: Paul B. Migues

BIENVILLE PARISH

Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican, LaShondra Elaine Russell, Bonnie Stephenson

Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato, Ciera Murphy

Arcadia Town Council: District 1 - Lydia "Lottie" Harris, Jerry L. Abney; District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 4 - Edwin Mason, Patsy Roberson; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams, Vickery "Vicki" Caskey

Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining

Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson

Ringgold Town Council: District 1 - Kenya Iverson; District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums; District 4 - Keith C. Johnson; District 5 - Alan D. Clayborn

Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett

Castor village aldermen (3 to be elected): Darryl Clark, Shaunte Williams

Gibsland mayor: Ray Ivory Sr., Jeannie Y. Richardson

Gibsland police chief: Gregory Pickens

Gibsland town aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson, Gary Durham

Mount Lebanon mayor: Aaron Clark

Mount Lebanon town aldermen (5 to be elected): Michael "Mike" King, Anna M. Lathan, Kimberly Rigdon, Philip L. Towns, Eric Rigdon

Bienville village aldermen (3 to be elected): James "Jamie" Smith Jr. 

Bryceland village alderman (1 to be elected): Susan Renee Loe

Saline village aldermen (2 to be elected): Marvin "Buddy Parker, Jimmie R. Rogers

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton, Thomas "Jake" Tabor

Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith

Haynesville town council member: District 1 - Janell Maddox Brown, Mae "Kitty" Williams; District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield; District 3 - Betty Richardson; District 4 - Dewatha Malone; District 5 - Stacy Rogers, Matt Faulkner

Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders, Linda Ferrell Mozeke

Homer marshal: Roger Smith, Van McDaniel

Homer Town Selectman: District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 4 - Verletha "Lisa" Adams; District 5 - Sammy Kirk

Athens mayor: Ann Brown

Athens village aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener, Brenda S. English

Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue

Junction City police chief: Brian Hux

Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp, Melvin Smith, Toby Wilson

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Campti mayor: Katrina Y. Evans, Deborah "Dody" Reliford, "Dori" Telsee, LaRon Winslow, Lionel Telsee

Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall, Rickey Armstead

Campti town council (5 to be elected): Mary Donaway Collins, Francis "Frank" Gill, Bence Nicholas

Provencal mayor: Daniel Gongre

Provencal police chief: Michael May

Provencal aldermen (3 to be elected): "Joe" Givens, Ricky D. Coe, Kris Hall, Dustin Adcock

Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan, Gordon O'Con, James Walker, Pamela Jennings

Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne O'Con II, Terri Matthews

Robeline village aldermen (3 to be elected): Gilda Jenkins, Ann Moran, Mike Solice Sr., Rodney French, Lovace Henry Sowell, Bubba Ivy, Tracy Jordan

Goldonna mayor: Gayle Cloud

Gibsland village aldermen (3 to be elected): Reed Franklin, Deveon Brister, Norvel Garner

Ashland mayor: Terry Chesser

Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams, Ann Anderson, Nathan Cherry

RED RIVER PARISH

Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott

Hall Summit aldermen (3 to be elected): Jason Briggs, Willie Jiles Jr., Barbara Moore Perrin, Kathleen "Kathy" Quick

Martin mayor: Marcie Davis, Mary Ann Longino

SABINE PARISH

11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry

Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier

Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers, James M. Hubbard, Allen Rivers, Darlene Frazier, Carolyn Cutright, Martha Rivers Henderson, Sandra Love Newton, Randy L. Sepulvado

Noble mayor: Gerri Anderson, Beverly Aaron Rivers

Noble village aldermen (3 to be elected): Claire Marie Lopez

