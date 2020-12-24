SHREVEPORT, La. - Christmas has been celebrated on December 25th since at least 336 A.D., when Constantine ruled Rome. Even with all that history, humans have a tendency toward procrastination. Even though 2020 has felt like a decade, Christmas has snuck up on us once again. On Christmas Eve, the stores were once again busy with last minute shoppers.
"I usually do my shopping a month or two before because of the traffic and the long lines at the stores," said shopper Lidisce Hawkins late Thursday afternoon, before explaining that her family did not plan to give gifts until the eleventh hour.
Hawkins wasn't the only one out in the crowd.
"I'm getting better and better each year so I just had to get a couple of last minute things," said shopper Sean Riley. "My significant other is so much better at this."
Shreveport's Youree Drive is no stranger to congestion. But Thursday, the traffic expanded to the parking lots of stores including Super Target, Best Buy, Bed Bath and Beyond, and TJ Maxx.
"It is hectic, we've seen two wrecks just today," said shopper Bryanna Cooper.
"The traffic is crazy," agreed Hawkins. "I think my biggest issue is people not using their signals and driving 50 MPH in a 25 MPH zone."
While most of the people who spoke with KTBS said they only had a few items left and didn't intentionally plan to be out on Christmas eve, some had a plan for navigating the busy shopping centers.
"Park in the back, get in as many stores as quick as possible and get out as quick as possible," said Cooper.
"I'm going to drift to TJ Maxx and then I'll go back to Target once I leave here," said shopper Tonya Calton.
Employees at several stores declined to be interviewed on camera but told KTBS, they've seen a definite spike in business since Thanksgiving, which they hope could salvage another tough year for retailers. But at a time when commercialism can often overshadow the reason for the season, the last minute shoppers said they still remember what's really important.
"We've been making it," Cooper said. "Luckily we haven't been one of the people who lost their job so we're fortunate for that."
"It's mostly about family and not the gifts," said Hawkins with a laugh.