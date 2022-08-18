SHREVEPORT, La. - Five defendants who were indicted as a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) “Operation Lost and Found” have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
- Timothy Ryan Melton, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Billy Bryan Feroben, 33, of Cabot, Ark., was sentenced to 10 years followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Brent Demonde Smith, Jr., 36, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 10 years followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Serina Khan, 24, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 10 years followed by 5 years of supervised release. Khan pleaded guilty March 4 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Robert J. Merritt, 39, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months followed by 5 years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Their arrests were the result of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation in July 2020 into drug trafficking activities in the Cedar Grove area. The DEA received information a co-defendant, Demetrius Loston, was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the Shreveport area. The investigation resulted in federal indictments against nine defendants for conspiring together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
During their investigation, agents intercepted multiple phone calls between Loston, Merritt, Smith and Khan about drug deals. Law enforcement kept an eye on the three and determined Merritt was the methamphetamine supplier.
More surveillance and phone calls led to Merritt's eventual arrest. Then in August 2020, agents found over 200 grams of methamphetamine along with firearms in Feroben's car.
A traffic stop on Aug. 24, 2020 by Bossier sheriff's deputies helped roundup the remaining suspects after a large amount of cash and meth packaged for street sales were seized.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA, ATF, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.