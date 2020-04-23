MANSFIELD, La. -- The wife of late DeSoto Parish School Board member L.J. Mayweather Jr. will fill his seat on the board.
The School Board, meeting in a virtual special session Thursday, unanimously approved the appointment of Rosie Mayweather to fill the District 11 vacancy created with her husband's death last month.
“As we continue to mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, the appointment of Mrs. Rosie comes as a great comfort to us all. The assurance that Rev. Mayweather’s legacy will live on through his wife of 54 years brings us great joy,” Superintendent Clay Corley said.
Mrs. Mayweather will serve as District 11 School board member until a special election is held later this year.
In a letter to the superintendent, Mrs. Mayweather said, “I look forward to serving my community and completing what my husband started.”
Board President Bobby Boyd congratulated board members on their vote.
“Rev. Mayweather gave his all in service to DeSoto Parish Schools,” said Boyd. “We are glad Mrs. Mayweather will have the opportunity to step in and continue serving the community.”
Mrs. Mayweather will be sworn in as a board member in the near future.