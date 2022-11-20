CADDO PARISH, La. - Former Caddo ocmmissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets.
Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor Pierson, saying. "I know that I’ve been in this position as urban superintendent for nine years because of the legacy and the support and the pride that Carl Pierson built in me."
Pierson began his career in public service as a teacher with Caddo Parish Schools in 1968, and went on to serve in multiple positions, including assistant principal and supervisor of athletics and physical education.
In 2000, Pierson began representing District 3 on the Caddo Commission. He served as the commission’s president in 2003 and 2007 and as its vice president in 2006. He also represented Caddo Parish as former president of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana (PJAL) and as an executive board member of the National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO). Pierson continued to serve on the Commission until he was elected to the Caddo Parish School Board in 2011, where he served until 2014, ending with a term as the board’s president.
"It seems only appropriate that we honor this community hero and statesman with a highway in his honor,” said parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson Jr. "I am pleased that with support of the Caddo Parish Commission, the State moved forward with naming this portion of highway in Caddo Parish. May his life and his sacrifices never be forgotten."
The portion of Ford Street from Hartman Street for Ernest B. Miller Drive was officially designated "Coach Carl Pierson, Sr. Memorial Highway" by Louisiana House Bill 102 in the 2021 Regular Session.