MANSFIELD, La. -- Dishonest. Misusing taxpayers’ money. Not qualified. Double dipping. Can’t be bought.
All and more are accusations or assertions tossed around during late day campaigning in a DeSoto Parish race on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In general, the closer an election gets, the dirtier the advertisements sometime get. Increasingly, candidates have turned to direct mail – those colorful and just slightly less than letter-sized ads that clog mailboxes. Some are from candidates, while others from political action groups.
But there are still many political hopefuls who rely upon newspaper, television and social media advertising. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being spent in Northwest Louisiana through next week.
How effective are those last minute “attack ads” in a campaign? Political analyst Jeremy Alford said it’s a “tried and true” campaign strategy to release negative information about the opponent at the tail end of an election cycle.
“That accomplishes a few different things. First and foremost, depending on what king of resources your opponent has, they may not be able to respond in a timely manner and on a platform where voters can hear their side of the story,” Alford said. “So this is something that’s a guarantee every election cycle. Something is always going to drop at the end of the cycle, whether it’s through direct mail or social media or otherwise. You know, it’s just a matter of when. I think this is why you have seen many mainstream media outfits adopt a policy to stop covering such campaign issues when you get so close to the election day.”
A race in DeSoto Parish that’s generated many direct mailers is for district attorney. First-term incumbent Gary Evans is being challenged by retired District Judge Charles Adams.
Neither so far as done television advertising. There have been a few newspaper ads, but mostly their message is being spread via direct mail or social media ads and videos.
That’s the best way for candidates to get their messages out in local races, Alford said. The amount of money being spent on digital is “huge” compared to four years ago, he said.
It’s particularly big when it comes to how campaigns want to reach people while the voting process is underway, and when you’re looking at a certain demographic such as older voters, Alford said.
“The digital landscape has become a little stickier. You know, Facebook, for one, has stopped taking new ads one week out before the election. There’s whole teams at Twitter and Facebook now pouring through digital ads and looking for how much trust that is actually in that outreach material. But it is extremely important to any campaign, a robust direct mail operation in concert with spending on digital is what a modern campaign looks like these days,” Alford said.
A closer look
Adams’ cards are void of negative attacks against Evans. The Republican said in one that the parish deserves a district attorney “who will stand up to criminals and fight for crime victims.”
Adams, of Keachi, touts his 30 years of experience as an assistant district attorney prior to his election to the bench.
Evans, a DeSoto Parish native, is self-funding his campaign to the tune of $135,000 so far this election cycle. He boasts in a push card that he’s not taken any donations because “I don’t want the rich and powerful to think they can buy their way out of trouble.”
He said, “You need a district attorney who can’t be bought.”
A Baton Rouge-based political organization called Northwest Louisiana Commonsense Fund PAC, that only filed its statement of organization on Oct. 12 with the state ethics board, has targeted Adams with accusations that if he was elected he would cost taxpayers money because he’d have to recuse his office from prosecution of cases that were pending while he was judge. And because of that, the PAC said Adams would be getting paid double – drawing his judge’s salary and DA’s salary – while doing half the work.
The complaints
Closer to DeSoto Parish, the Northwest Louisiana Voters’ League, represented by President Betty Carter and Vice President Jeri Burrell, purchased a newspaper advertisement that featured three letters from the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana dated Sept. 1 with a title that read, “Below are just some of the letters received recently by a few of the many people who had filed judicial complaints.”
The letters said “personal and confidential” at the top but the names to whom they were addressed are not included. The advertisement said the “outstanding complaints” were not over and would follow Adams to the district attorney’s office.
Complaints against a judge are confidential until disposed of or closed at the time of a judge’s retirement or resignation. KTBS obtained copies of the complaints from the commission since the file was closed.
Multiple complaints were filed in 2018 by Kem Jones, the chief investigator for Evans, and Jeremy Evans, the district attorney’s son. There was also a joint letter from five DeSoto police jurors, including Thomas Jones, who is Kem Jones’ brother, along with Jeri Burrell, Richard Fuller, Rodriguez Ross and Ernel Jones.
The complaints center on numerous controversies that were ongoing at that time, including a contentious sheriff’s race, providing space again in the courthouse for the D.A.’s office and courthouse security.
In a 67-page complaint, Kem Jones includes lengthy synopsis of his allegations, transcriptions of recorded telephone conversations he recorded while speaking with Adams and Judge Amy Buford McCartney, transcription of a Police Jury meeting, published news stories, excerpts from various laws and his training records. Kem Jones complains about not being allowed behind the rail in the courtroom, having his courthouse access key canceled and being denied wearing his firearm in the courthouse. He accused Adams of violating several judicial canons.
Kem Jones filed a 59-page complaint two months later, alleging retaliation by Adams. In between the filing of both complaints, Kem Jones and an assistant district attorney were held in contempt of court after several people in the courtroom said the two were taking photos and videos while court was in session. The court hearing involved Sheriff Jayson Richardson’s motion to remove the D.A. from involvement in an investigation of payroll padding by some deputies under the previous sheriff’s administration.
Kem Jones said Adams abused his power and committed malfeasance.
Adams’ attorney responded in detail to Kem Jones’ complaints, denying any violation of judicial conduct and saying, “The Judiciary Commission is not a vehicle for individuals to vent their personal disagreements with public officials and particularly use the filing of a complaint as a means of retribution because of personal disagreements or philosophical differences with members of the judiciary.”
In his first complaint to the judicial commission, Jeremy Evans reviews an interaction between Adams and his chief deputy about denying Kem Jones access to the courthouse via a security card.
Jeremy Evans said in the second complaint Adams and McCartney “conspired” to intimidate and humiliate him in the presence of others during a time when the DA’s office and the judges were at odds over where equipment was being stored in the courthouse.
In a third complaint, Jeremy Evans alleged Adams’ conduct “continues to pose a serious threat to the administration of justice” and he referenced – without using Kem Jones’ name – Adams’ order for Kem Jones’ phone to be seized and searched after he reportedly used it during a court proceeding.
Jeremy Evans’ attorney followed up with additional letters to the commission.
Again, Adams’ attorney responded to Jeremy Evans’ accusations, noting the complaints lacked specifics and echoed similar complaints of Kem Jones and Thomas Jones. The attorney called Jeremy Evans’ request to have Adams disqualified while his complaint was pending as “one more misguided attempt by the Evans family to prevent Judge Adams from performing his judicial duties and serving the public.”
The complaint signed by the five police jurors centers on a disagreement over control of courthouse security. The police jurors maintained that was their call, while Adams cited Supreme Court rules saying security procedures "shall be approved by the chief judge." They maintained his order eroded their authority as the parish governing body.
In response, Adams’ attorney said the complaints by the police jurors and DA employee Kem Jones revealed the “machinations and the political agenda aired directly” at Adams by the DA.
Negative headlines
No public advertisements have been critical of Gary Evans; however, he has garnered some negative headlines in the past 12 months. Late last year, a DeSoto Parish landowner filed a civil lawsuit accusing Gary Evans of improperly taking her property through a land sale.
Gary Evans responded to the suit saying the land deal happened because of errors made by her attorney, Nicholas Gasper, who is a candidate for Division B judge along with Assistant District Attorney George Winston. Two months ago, Gary Evans filed a motion seeking the removal of Judge McCartney, who was the assigned judge on the case. He cited a list of election-related reasons.
McCartney, who is being challenged in her reelection bid for Division A judge by attorney Brenda Ford, recused herself. A new judge has not been assigned. The case is pending.
Last month, Sheriff Jayson Richardson announced he had launched an investigation into possible improprieties in the way Gary Evans has handled grand juries over the past two years. The sheriff’s office is receiving assistance from federal authorities with the investigation.
Some of the alleged “irregularities” in grand jury sessions were outlined by McCartney in a ruling in an unrelated case where a request to record the grand jury session was made. Gary Evans has filed notice to appeal her ruling.