A store clerk is in the hospital while Shreveport Police search for the angry customer who put him there.
It happened just before 11:30 last night at King's Grocery in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
An officer on the scene told us the clerk and the customer had words.
The customer left and then fired shots into the store hitting the clerk twice in the chest.
The store clerk was taken to University Health, no word yet on his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport Crime Stoppers.