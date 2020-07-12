Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image from early Sunday morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image from early Sunday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - A complex of storms that originated in southern Kansas is slowly weakening as it enters the ArkLaTex.  Thus, the chance for severe weather is decreasing.

Here is the forecast for the duration of the storm:

3 AM Sunday Forecast

The storm complex continues pushing into the I-30 corridor.  The strongest storms head toward the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

Sunrise Sunday Forecast

Lingering light rain from the weakening complex makes it down to I-20 by sunrise.

Midday Sunday Forecast

The complex dissipates by midday.

