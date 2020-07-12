SHREVEPORT, La. - A complex of storms that originated in southern Kansas is slowly weakening as it enters the ArkLaTex. Thus, the chance for severe weather is decreasing.
Here is the forecast for the duration of the storm:
The storm complex continues pushing into the I-30 corridor. The strongest storms head toward the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.
Lingering light rain from the weakening complex makes it down to I-20 by sunrise.
The complex dissipates by midday.
