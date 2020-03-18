SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker is on the way. The advertised late week storm system was located near Las Vegas Wednesday evening and headed toward the ArkLaTex.
The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a marginal risk of severe storms tonight and a slight risk on Thursday. Hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Also, the Shreveport National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for Red River and McCurtain counties until Thursday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
One round of storms may roll through Thursday morning.
Then, the next wave could arrive during the afternoon and last into the evening.
Storms may weaken some Thursday night as the major dynamics move north of the ArkLaTex.
Another wave arriving Friday morning could keep the ArkLaTex wet through Friday evening.
Forecast rain amounts may add up to a couple of inches.
