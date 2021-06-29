Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Morning Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - A weak cold front is forecast to move into the ArkLaTex Friday morning with showers and storms.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

By the afternoon, the boundary is projected to move south of Toledo Bend.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Friday

Rain amounts may add up to near an inch over the I-30 corridor.

Saturday Forecast

The front may stay south of Toledo Bend over the weekend keeping the ArkLaTex drier and slightly cooler.  Here's the outlook for Saturday afternoon.

July 4th Evening Forecast

And July 4th looks nice too!

Rest of the Week Forecast including the Holiday Weekend

Here are the forecast numbers.

