SHREVEPORT, La. - A weak cold front is forecast to move into the ArkLaTex Friday morning with showers and storms.
By the afternoon, the boundary is projected to move south of Toledo Bend.
Rain amounts may add up to near an inch over the I-30 corridor.
The front may stay south of Toledo Bend over the weekend keeping the ArkLaTex drier and slightly cooler. Here's the outlook for Saturday afternoon.
And July 4th looks nice too!
Here are the forecast numbers.
