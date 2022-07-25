SHREVEPORT, La. - Our current heat ridge keeping most of the ArkLaTex in the triple digits may break down late this week allowing for a weather pattern change. Thus, a dip in the jet stream could push a cold front into our area possibly bringing cooler weather and some rain.
Here are the forecast maps:
For Friday, the front may be over northern parts of the ArkLaTex with rain in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The boundary may drop down into the I-20 corridor on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible nearby.
On Sunday, cooler weather could reach as far south as Toledo Bend with still a few showers and storms.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices.