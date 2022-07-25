Jet Stream Forecast
Jet Stream Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Our current heat ridge keeping most of the ArkLaTex in the triple digits may break down late this week allowing for a weather pattern change.  Thus, a dip in the jet stream could push a cold front into our area possibly bringing cooler weather and some rain.

Here are the forecast maps:

Friday Afternoon Forecast

For Friday, the front may be over northern parts of the ArkLaTex with rain in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Saturday's Forecast

The boundary may drop down into the I-20 corridor on Saturday.  Scattered showers and storms are possible nearby.

Sunday's Forecast

On Sunday, cooler weather could reach as far south as Toledo Bend with still a few showers and storms.

