SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:
Oklahoma
McCurtain
Arkansas
Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River
Louisiana
Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine
Texas
Sabine, Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola.
