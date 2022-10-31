Burn Bans as of 10/31/2022
Burn Bans as of 10/31/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - Last weekend's soaking rains helped reduce the fire danger around the ArkLaTex.  Thus, the burn ban list is a little shorter as of 10/31/2022.

Here are the latest burn bans:

Oklahoma:  None.

Arkansas:  Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties.

Louisiana:  Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine parishes.

Texas:  Sabine, Shelby and Marion counties.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.

Get updates on KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices.

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments