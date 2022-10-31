SHREVEPORT, La. - Last weekend's soaking rains helped reduce the fire danger around the ArkLaTex. Thus, the burn ban list is a little shorter as of 10/31/2022.
Here are the latest burn bans:
Oklahoma: None.
Arkansas: Little River, Miller, Hempstead and Lafayette counties.
Louisiana: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine parishes.
Texas: Sabine, Shelby and Marion counties.
Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas until further notice.
