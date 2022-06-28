BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed three education bills in the past week, just the latest sign that a decade-long split between Edwards and advocates of major changes in public schools shows no signs of thawing.
Edwards, who has long been aligned with traditional public school groups, on Monday vetoed a bill that would allow charter school hopefuls with corporate partners to apply to Louisiana's top school board, not the local school board.
Corporate partners can provide land, space or major renovations for a charter school that can benefit employees of the firm, their children who use the school and others.
Backers said the move would offer taxpayers another chance for innovative schools in a state where education achievement has trailed most of the nation for generations.
Read about the other education bills vetoed by the governor from our news partner The Advocate.