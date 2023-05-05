SHREVEPORT, La. - For the past two day,s law enforcement, prosecutors and local leaders have been working together, trying to decide how to reduce Shreveport's high crime rate.
Officials said they’re going to work on several new initiatives and programs, hoping to target the city’s juveniles who they say are the source of a lot of the crime.
“Feels good because we’re moving forward and as a result of this we have a plan,” said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.
Officials are hopeful they’ll be able to make an impact on Shreveport’s crime rate. About a year and a half ago the city got a Public Safety Partnership Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that lasts for three years. Through that they’ve brought together local leaders, prosecutors, and law enforcement.
“Working together through our collaborative efforts, combining our resources, works to improve the quality of life here within our city,” said Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith.
Now, they’re turning their focus to getting the community involved in preventing and solving crimes.
“Law enforcement can’t be everywhere every time. We need people to be willing to come forward, assist in some of these investigations, and really take ownership of their respective communities,” said U.S. District Attorney Brandon Brown.
They’ll also be creating a committee that will help get new initiatives started.
“Any member of the public - if you have a plan, if you have a strategy -you can come before that committee and present your plan, present your strategy. A great place to start,” said Smith.
Officials are also working on crime prevention. They said a key component of that is education.
“And actually developing lesson plans along with our school board to take into the schools to try to target our children at an early, impressionable age,” said Smith.
Since police say a lot of the crime is committed by teens and young adults, they’re hoping to continue that crime prevention education through high school.