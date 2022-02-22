BATON ROUGE, La. - A New Orleans lawmaker said Tuesday officials in some public schools in his district say delays getting criminal background checks for teachers finished is a crisis and state leaders have shown little interest in resolving it.
"This has been a problem for quite some time," said state Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans.
"There appears to be no urgency from anyone in state government to solve the problem," he said.
"So far I have gotten lots of excuses and lots of rhetoric."
Hughes said he has contacted Gov. John Bel Edwards' office, State Police, which handles the reviews and state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, who got alarmed about the issue earlier this month.
Asked what he has gotten from Edwards' office Hughes said, "I haven't gotten anything substantive other than they will look."
