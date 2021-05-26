BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to keep the rules governing the state's unemployment trust fund static, avoiding the increase in business taxes and the drop in jobless benefits that would have otherwise been triggered by the draining of the trust fund.
Lawmakers again stop business tax hike, jobless benefit drop
