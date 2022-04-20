BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday began a push to expand the state’s fast-growing medical marijuana program, with a House committee approving several bills to increase the number of pharmacies that are allowed to sell the drug.
While expanding the number of pharmacies appears to be gaining favor, it’s less clear whether lawmakers and the governor will agree to expand the number of medical marijuana growers. And exactly how many new pharmacies may be on tap is still up in the air as the legislation moves to the House floor.
Only two companies are currently allowed to grow marijuana in Louisiana, and just nine pharmacies are licensed to dispense it. Meanwhile, demand has soared since lawmakers allowed pharmacies to sell the plant’s smokable flower, and patients have complained the supply bottleneck has resulted in a lack of access and high prices.
Lawmakers introduced a bevy of proposals to combat these problems.
