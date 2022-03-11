BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana State Police needs a civilian leader said the state senators looking into the agency’s policies and protocols in light of several high-profile cases of abuse at the hands of troopers.
State Police Superintendent Lamar A. Davis, however, isn’t so sure that’s the wisest course.
The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight met Friday for what could be the final time until the legislative session that begins Monday and finishes June 6. Committee Chair Franklin Foil told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune the panel seems ready to move towards making its recommendations.
At the top of that list, at least for some of the senators, is removing State Police from the Department of Corrections and Public Safety and into its own stand-alone agency.
Department of Corrections and Public Safety Secretary James LeBlanc said he’s fine with that move as he is the titular head of the law enforcement agency but has no control over State Police budgets or hiring.
