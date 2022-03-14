BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's teacher shortage is growing more urgent, and some state lawmakers want to try to lure retired teachers back to the classroom by offering more money.
The push comes on the heels of state report that showed around 50,000 students per day go without their regular teacher amid the scramble to fill gaps.
"And I think that is probably a small number," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said last week, meaning it is likely higher than 50,000.
Brumley made his comments after a discussion on the subject by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education last week.
The ranks of aspiring teachers are down 30%.
About 1 in 4 teachers is either uncertified or teaching outside their field of expertise.
