BATON ROUGE, La. - A key House committee Tuesday began a study on a politically treacherous bid to eliminate Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes.
Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes.
The fact that Louisiana does, Nelson said, "is one of the fundamental issues holding us back."
"We have an opportunity to build a better mousetrap," he said.
The issue will be scrutinized by the powerful House Ways & Means Committee, which will make recommendations to the full Legislature for the 2023 regular session, which begins April 10.
Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, said he plans to set up subcommittees to study various topics and lawmakers should plan to meet every other week for the next seven months.
"It is a big task," Bishop said.
The Legislature can tackle tax issues in odd years like 2023 but it is also an election year, which means any sweeping change in tax policy is unlikely.
