BATON ROUGE, La. - Come August, most high schoolers in Louisiana will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or submit a written exemption to attend school, after an effort among lawmakers to reverse the rule by Gov. John Bel Edwards fell apart Wednesday.
The Democratic governor's decision last year to add the COVID-19 jab to the school shots list caused a stir among lawmakers, though at the time, they could do little more than ask Edwards to stand down. He didn't budge.
So, opponents tried a different strategy: a legislative resolution.
Authored by House Health & Welfare Committee Chair Larry Bagley, House Concurrent Resolution 3 would've repealed Edwards' rule in its entirety. It passed the House and needed only to win approval in the Senate to go into effect.
But following a tense hearing Wednesday, the Senate Health & Welfare Committee voted 4-3 to reject the resolution, keeping Edwards' rule alive.
