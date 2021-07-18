SHREVEPORT, La. - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Mike Johnson spoke Sunday on the Haitian immigrants dropped off in Shreveport last week.
You can view our initial report here.
Johnson and Cassidy both went to social media speaking out against ICE releasing the immigrants into the community.
Cassidy said it revealed serious flaws in the Biden/Harris administration's immigration policy, while Johnson said this is not a sustainable situation.
Horrible mismanagement. Do President Biden and Vice President Harris care about communities, immigrants, and controlling the border?https://t.co/UrCl0gPfXD— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) July 18, 2021
"It's in a word, incredible," said Cassidy. "It shows you the kind of bankruptcy of the Biden administration's immigration policy. It's unfair to communities, it's total lack of control of immigration. It's unfair to the people they're dropping off. Per your reports, some of them have no money, no papers, no family, they're being dropped off. So, you name it. It's unfair to the community, unfair to our country, unfair to the people being dropped off. You cannot imagine a worse immigration policy and execution of whatever they're doing,"
If the Biden Border crisis continues at this pace, it will eventually affect every community in America.https://t.co/Ur2gIm7R75— Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 17, 2021
"The Bible teaches us that we're supposed to take care of people who are downtrodden, those who are without a country, the foreigners in the light," said Johnson. "And that's certainly true. That's our individual responsibility. I'm so grateful that churches and nonprofits are reaching out to try to help. But what we have to recognize is that we're the most we're the most beneficial and most most benevolent people in the world, right? We're the most stable, most successful country in the world for a reason. And if we cannot maintain our borders and our sovereignty and our security, we cannot be the great people that we are, we can't help everyone in the world, even the churches and nonprofits, and certainly the government. Those resources are finite, they're not infinite. We can't do this forever."
Cassidy said he is working with Johnson to speak with the regional ICE coordinator and the interim director in Washington. They are looking for answers and hoping to hold them accountable.