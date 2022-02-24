Washington lawmakers from the ArkLaTex reacted Thursday to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Bossier City said "Russia’s invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory threatens the greatest destabilization of the world order since WWII and constitutes a national security threat to the entire west.”
U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas reacted saying “We pray for the people of Ukraine as their freedom and safety are under grave assault. History will show they have not sought this conflict but are justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity."
Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said “Russia has just become a pariah nation. everything short of involving U.S. forces should be done to punish this action. This should be unrelenting.”
Congressman Bruce Westerman of Southwest Arkansas said "Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked campaign to take over Ukraine must be stopped. I call on President Biden and our allies to stand with the innocent people of Ukraine who are caught in the crossfire of Putin’s evil ambition by enacting the harshest possible sanctions and expelling Russia from the international community."
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy had this reaction “Putin is invading and waging war on a sovereign nation and its people. There’s no room for weakness in response. President Biden should impose swift, comprehensive, crippling sanctions on Russia. The only path to peace is through unwavering strength.”
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas released the following statement in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “America stands with Ukraine, and we will do everything we can to help them defend themselves against the Russian federation. The United States has played no part in creating this crisis, but we have a responsibility to support the Ukrainian people as they fight to defend their own sovereignty.”