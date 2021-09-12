Lawrence Brooks, the oldest living WWII veteran, celebrates his 111th birthday in style Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in New Orleans. There was a flyover by the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, the National WWII Museum delivered nearly 10,000 birthday cards from around the world, the Victory Belles performed, and friends and family staged a car parade for the socially-distanced celebration during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Scott Thredkeld, The New Orleans Advocate)