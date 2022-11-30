NEW ORLEANS - Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law.
Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana, are the named plaintiffs in the suit filed earlier this year in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. The case was moved to federal district court in New Orleans in late September.
The plaintiffs, who have sought class action status, claims that there are "hundreds of thousands" of putative class members.
The lawsuit is similar to a case in Illinois which was settled earlier this year for $100 million. Illinois and Louisiana have similar consumer protection laws that prohibit the use of an individual's fingerprints, face or other biometric data, captured through photographs for example, without their explicit consent.
