BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.
Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
