MINDEN, La. – Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin late Friday filed a lawsuit declaring the seat held by a Minden city councilman as vacant because he fails to meet residency requirements.
The lawsuit is based on a complaint filed March 11 by Minden resident Larry Gipson, who said first-term councilman Herbert Taylor III no longer lives in District A, which is the area he was elected to represent.
The district attorney is mandated by state law to investigate residency complaints. Marvin concluded Taylor does no longer lives in District A so he does not meet the qualifications to hold the council seat.
In his lawsuit, Marvin said the investigation showed when Taylor provided an address of 130 Church Street when he qualified to run in the November 2018 election.
But on Aug. 6, Taylor and his wife purchased a home at 112 Hackett Drive. On Aug. 27, they applied for homestead exemption, which indicates Taylor is the primary property owner.
Then on Sept. 26, Taylor or his wife went to the assessor’s office and changed the homestead exemption to reflect that Taylor’s wife, Anesia Dominique Taylor, was the primary owner.
District Judge Charles Smith ordered Taylor to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. April 1 to produce three years’ worth of utility bills for his two addresses and any witnesses he wants to testify.
This is not the first time a Minden voter has complained about where Taylor lives. Marvin received a complaint in November and made some inquiries.
Marvin’s office acquired water bills from the city of Minden that show there was no water usage at the home on Church Street. But there was water usage at the home to where he moved on Hackett Drive.
Marvin’s office set up several meetings with Taylor to talk about the issue but Taylor either didn’t show up or cancelled. He referred Marvin to his attorney, Charles Jones, who sent Marvin a letter on Oct. 28.
“This complaint based upon assumption is invalid and must be dismissed,” Jones states in his letter. “My client maintains his domicile and residence at 130 Church Street in Minden, which is in his district, District A; therefore, he has not vacated his office, and La.R.S. 18:581, which you cited in your letter, does not apply.”
Jones noted the state’s civil code provides that a person may reside in several places but may not have more than one domicile. “To my knowledge, there is no legal prohibition, either local charter or law or state law, against Mr. Taylor having more than one residence,” he wrote.