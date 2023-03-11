MARSHALL, Texas - A lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Marshall woman who died in the Harrison County Jail in 2021.
Lonnetta Johnson, 41, had significant mental health issues and medical issues that required appropriate treatment and medication, the lawsuit alleges, and they were well known to the jail at the time of her arrest, on Dec. 30, 2021.
“We continue to see absolutely horrible situations across Texas, in which mentally ill pre-trial detainees, arrested on low-level offenses, are not provided critically-needed mental and medical healthcare,” Attorney Dean Malone said in a press release.
Witnesses at the jail show that Ms. Johnson was unclothed, sitting on a cold cell floor, in the same position, for hours, Malone said, adding that one witness said the cell’s temperature was close to 60 degrees. When jail staff checked on Johnson, Malone said it “was too late.” Her body’s temperature was only 90.1 degrees at the hospital, Malone said.
“There was no excuse for not intervening regarding Lonnetta sitting unclothed, on the cold cell floor, for hours. Her mental and physical condition was such that she could not ask for help. We must do better regarding severely mentally ill people. They deserve more than to be incarcerated while their lives hang in the balance.”
At the time of Johnson’s death, officials said jail staff observed that she was suffering from labored breathing while in isolation.
“HCSO Jail staff provided medical assistance and contacted Marshall Fire Department EMS to respond to assess the inmate, which resulted in the inmate being transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Marshall,” the sheriff’s office said at the time.
HSCO, at the time, said Johnson’s condition continued to decline while at the hospital, where she subsequently died.