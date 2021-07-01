LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hunter Brittain’s family has retained the same lawyers as George Floyd’s family to represent them in court. The 17-year-old was killed after a Lonoke County sheriff's deputy opened fire at the teen during a traffic stop.
The family said the lawyers for George Floyd’s family first reached out Tuesday and after another zoom call Wednesday morning the families decided this was the route they needed to take. The two lawyers are Devon M. Jacob and Benjamin Crump. They have represented clients in high profile civil rights cases, including the family of George Floyd.
The deputy who fatally shot Hunter Brittain has been fired after the agency learned that he'd violated policy by not turning on his body camera until after the encounter.
Sheriff John Staley said in a recorded statement Thursday that Sgt. Michael Davis did not begin recording until after he'd shot Brittain in the early morning hours of June 23.
Staley said the department requires deputies to activate their body cameras before any public encounter.
Just last week, Derek Chauvin, the officer convicted of murdering Floyd last summer, received a 22 1/2 year sentence.
“With the George Floyd case, it’s already all over. It’s national, so we know whenever the world finds out that, there’s going to be a lot more. The white and black folks are coming together,” Jesse Brittain, Hunter’s Brittain’s uncle, said.
Moesha Foreman didn’t know Hunter but met Scott Hendrickson, who is family friends with the Brittains, in passing at a gas station. She decided to join the Justice for Hunter movement.
“I’ve been to protest Black Lives Matter, all lives matter. I’ve been to all the protests and it’s just got to stop,” Foreman said.
She said regardless of what color you are or who you are, you should not be shot down by those paid to protect and serve you.
“You have other actions to go by. You have (a) taser, pepper spray. You have other options to go by before you can take a person’s life,” Foreman said.
Jesse went to the funeral home Wednesday to see Hunter's body and saw three wounds that looked like gun shot wounds. Upon later reflection, he said he wasn't sure if they were all gunshot wounds but it was troubling for him to see his nephew that way.
“That’s just not right for having an antifreeze jug in his hand,” Jesse said.
Jesse said Hunter was unarmed and posed no threat to Officer Michael Douglas at the time of the traffic stop.
“One shot is self-defense more than one is murder,” Hendrickson said.
Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley came out to talk with Hunter’s family Wednesday night and he said he was in support of the family's petition for “Hunter’s Law.” It would require all police officers to be wearing a body camera and have it turned on during their shift. Staley said the issue is funding and technology issues, because a body camera charge may last only 5 hours which is not the entire time of a shift.
Arkansas State Police say the case is still open and active.
Hunter Brittain’s family said the viewing for the teen will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe. The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist, is scheduled to be there.