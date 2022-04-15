BATON ROUGE, La. - A state commission is considering holding current and former Louisiana State Police officials in contempt for their handling of the appeal of a trooper who was fired for publicly criticizing the agency and leaking documents about troopers beating Black motorists.
Lawyers for Carl Cavalier said State Police are stonewalling their requests for evidence as he appeals his punishments. And they argued the lack of cooperation is part of a larger effort to cover up details of the beatings, including body cameras that were turned off and phones that were "scrubbed" of call histories and text messages.
Cavalier was set to appear Thursday before the State Police Commission in Baton Rouge to appeal a five-week suspension he was given last year for publishing a book under a pseudonym. But the hearing was delayed until July because former State Police head Col. Kevin Reeves and recently-retired Major Jason Turner — who headed the agency’s criminal investigations and found troopers didn’t break the law in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest, according to an investigator — didn’t show up to the hearing, despite getting subpoenaed.
State Police also didn’t turn over a slew of internal text messages and emails Cavalier’s attorneys hoped to use as evidence, Jill Craft, one of those lawyers, told the panel in a tense hearing. She asked that Reeves, Turner and the agency be held in contempt for failing to heed subpoenas for that evidence.
“Frankly, I’m a little shocked, with all the press reports of phone wiping, that they would be so lax about this,” Craft said. “I don’t think because they’re state police they get a pass for not complying with a lawful order.”
“Why they’re not here, I have no idea,” she added.
Lt. Melissa Matey, a State Police spokesperson, said Reeves and Turner are both retired from LSP. She said the agency turned over "many of the requested documents" Cavalier's attorneys requested, but didn't have time to comb through all of the nearly 12,000 items that might have matched their request.
