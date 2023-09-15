PINEVILLE, La.--The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has awarded Louisiana Christian University a Non-Profit Security Program grant (NSGP) of $148,500.
“Louisiana Christian University remains laser-focused on campus safety with the addition of this latest GOHSEP grant,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Initiatives advancing campus safety and the welfare of our faculty, staff, and students have been at the top of my mind since Day 1 of my presidency. We are grateful for this expression of confidence for the intentional, forward-thinking work accomplished at LCU.”
This is the third grant and the largest the university has received over the last several years. The competitive grant process saw 80 or more applications from across the state.
“This award shows that the state of Louisiana has a strong commitment to making our campus safer for everyone,” said Dr. Henry O. Robertson, director of sponsored programs. The application this year proposed enhancements that are top notch and will continue our long-standing commitment to student safety and security.”
The award, administered over three years, will be used for state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) cameras that can pick up pre-programmed objects on screens and do smart searches from hours of videos using specific search terms.
These cameras will allow for quicker determination of threats and provide enhanced crime-fighting capabilities. With other funds, the campus will install a multi-directional siren that will warn the campus in the event of an emergency. While text updates are being used now for the campus community, the siren can reach campus visitors without a phone. The siren will provide a warning in the event of the loss of cell service or as a battery backup in the event of the loss of electricity.