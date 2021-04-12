BATON ROUGE, La - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says that 486 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.
Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website.
Residents requiring assistance can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
LDH says the hotline will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.
All Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.