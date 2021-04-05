LDH: 541 vaccine providers to receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 541 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.
These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals, and others. The full breakdown is as follows:
- 259 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam’s Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)
- 118 independent pharmacies
- 44 hospitals
- 38 public health providers
- 15 urgent cares
- 14 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)
- 33 medical practices
- 7 rural health clinics (RHCs)
- 13 other healthcare providers
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.
Residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.
All Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.
The health department is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.