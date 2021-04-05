You have permission to edit this article.
StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

&&

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the pool stage was 178.5 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool in the 24 hours ending at 9:00
AM CDT Monday was 178.7 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 177.3 feet Saturday
morning.
* Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the
lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the middle of April.


&&

LDH: 541 vaccine providers to receive COVID vaccine this week

John Bel Edwards

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards receives his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

 Pool footage courtesy of Louisiana Public Broadcasting

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 541 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.

These providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals, and others. The full breakdown is as follows:

  • 259 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam’s Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)
  • 118 independent pharmacies
  • 44 hospitals
  • 38 public health providers
  • 15 urgent cares
  • 14 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)
  • 33 medical practices
  • 7 rural health clinics (RHCs)
  • 13 other healthcare providers

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.

All Louisiana residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will affect whether the provider receives future allocations of the vaccine.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider to make an appointment. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

The health department is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana.

