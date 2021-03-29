BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) said Monday 608 vaccine providers across the state will receive limited doses of COVID vaccine this week.
Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and others.
The full breakdown is as follows:
- 254 chain pharmacies (including 116 Walmarts, 7 Sam's Club, 75 CVS, and 21 Winn Dixie from retail pharmacy program)
- 137 independent pharmacies
- 57 hospitals
- 41 public health providers
- 35 urgent cares
- 28 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs)
- 25 medical practices
- 9 rural health clinics (RHCs)
- 22 other healthcare providers
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH's website.
Residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider or event near them.
All Louisiana residents ages 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 years and older.
LDH said that participating providers must give available vaccine doses to anyone who is eligible.