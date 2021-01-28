BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced at a press conference Thursday two additional cases of the UK variant of the COVID virus have been found in Louisiana.
"We haven't yet confirmed other variants of the disease in Louisiana," Edwards said. "It is very likely those variants will move across the country."
Edwards said the possibility of the UK variant being the dominant strain in the U.S. and Louisiana is possible. He is urging Louisianans to follow mitigation measures to slow the spread.
"We all need to take this very seriously. We see some improvements but we are in a very difficult place. These variants are very concerning," Edwards said.
Variants of the coronavirus are more transmissible but the severity of the variants have not been seen. Vaccines are expected to still be capable of handling these different variants, including the UK variant which has been recorded in the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports 2,517 new cases of COVID-19 with 55 new deaths on Thursday.
Edwards asks that residents continue to focus on mitigation measures in place, protecting yourself and others around you. Those measures include wearing masks, washing hands, and being socially distant.
Vaccines are still being administered in the state. Currently Phase 1-A priority group is still eligible along with Phase 1-B 1 which includes people 70 years of age and older and first responders.
"We are right at 400,000 doses administered and 59,000 second doses administered since vaccinations began in the state," Edwards announced.
The state will stay with the current priority group. An announcement for additional groups is not ready to be announced, the governor stated.
A 16% increase on the vaccine allocation will be coming to Louisiana. Over 67,000 doses are expected for next week. The increase will be mostly of the Moderna vaccine. 38,100 doses in total. Around 29,000 of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to Louisiana next week.
In addition, the state will have three weeks advance on information on how much vaccine the state will receive to help will allocation to providers.
"We still anxiously await the approval of new vaccines for use," Edwards says.
Johnson and Johnson, the single dose vaccine, is expected to be more involved over the next few months.
The data collection on the LDH dashboard still has some issues when it comes to demographics on vaccine distribution, Edwards said. The site should have a clearer picture within the next week update.